Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,649 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.01% of Steven Madden worth $29,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

In related news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

