Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (ACN, ASR, AUPH, AZUL, BBIO, CPA, FLNG, GOL, NVTA, OMAB)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.05 to $9.85. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $20.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

