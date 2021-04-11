Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (ACN, ASR, AUPH, AZUL, BBIO, CPA, FLNG, GOL, NVTA, OMAB)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 11th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.05 to $9.85. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $20.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.