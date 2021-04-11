Stolper Co Acquires 3,114 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1,691.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

