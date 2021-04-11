Stolper Co Acquires 3,387 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

