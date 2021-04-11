Stolper Co Acquires 5,763 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Total were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

