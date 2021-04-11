Stolper Co Acquires 5,783 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,810,000 after buying an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

MO stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

