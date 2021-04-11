Stolper Co Buys 3,988 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.