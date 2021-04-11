Stolper Co Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stolper Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 127,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 519,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,472 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

