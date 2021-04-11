Stolper Co Has $4.40 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.