Stolper Co Purchases 3,812 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stolper Co boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,592 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,942 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.