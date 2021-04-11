Stolper Co Raises Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of DFS opened at $100.18 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

