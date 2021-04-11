STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of STORE Capital worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

STOR stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

