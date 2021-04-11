Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $2.40 on Top Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $613.70 million and $99.95 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 255,488,217 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

