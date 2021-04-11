StormX Trading 23% Lower This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $574.92 million and approximately $63.02 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00086971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.65 or 0.00614660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00042633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034526 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

