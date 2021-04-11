STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 131.2% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $215,896.40 and $7.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,879.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,144.06 or 0.03580624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00423368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.83 or 0.01152025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00550956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.84 or 0.00457326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.10 or 0.00390944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003543 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

