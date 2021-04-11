Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Strategic Education worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

