Streamr Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $191.40 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.