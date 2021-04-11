Strike (STRK) Market Cap Hits $115.08 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Strike has a market capitalization of $115.08 million and approximately $551,236.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.53 or 0.00074263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00296699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00735921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,131.65 or 1.00279282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.49 or 0.00799622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00018582 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

