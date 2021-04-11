Strong One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $180.58 or 0.00300521 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.00295553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.80 or 0.00716958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,019.36 or 0.99886649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.30 or 0.00804334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00018040 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

