Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 630.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.66 and its 200-day moving average is $232.43. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $253.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.74.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

