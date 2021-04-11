SUKU Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $86.28 million and $325,495.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00056112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00085581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00620293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00034386 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.