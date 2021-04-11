SUKU Reaches Market Cap of $87.88 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $87.88 million and $1.70 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00615092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00081320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00031991 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.