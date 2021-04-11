Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,970,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 408,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Suncor Energy worth $100,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

