Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,503 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

