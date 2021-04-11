Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $113.45 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.24 or 0.03584859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,118,679 coins and its circulating supply is 312,874,763 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

