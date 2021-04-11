SuperFarm 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $116.87 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $311.45 million and approximately $116.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00005115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.95 or 0.00984032 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00017440 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

