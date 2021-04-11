SureRemit (RMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,919.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $37,919.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

