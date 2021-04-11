Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SURF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

