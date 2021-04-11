Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jonestrading in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective points to a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SURF. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.
In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,435 over the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SURF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 661,807 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Surface Oncology Company Profile
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
