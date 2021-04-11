sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $143.69 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.69 million and $6.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

