Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 11,338 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.52% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKB. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 67,786 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.