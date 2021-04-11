Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 8,424 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.50% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

PBJ opened at $40.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.