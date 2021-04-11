Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 100,000 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.57% of TWC Tech Holdings II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ:TWCT opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

