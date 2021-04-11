Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 215.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VSMV opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

