Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 159,316 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 882.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,316 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.40% of Repro Med Systems worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.00 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

