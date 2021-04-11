Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.21% of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

EFO opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

