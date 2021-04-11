Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 9.12% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGE opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $90.48.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

