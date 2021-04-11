Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.73% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:AUSF opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

