Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

