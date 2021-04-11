Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 308.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UAUG opened at $28.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

