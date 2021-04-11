Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.22% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter.

FLSP opened at $19.65 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

