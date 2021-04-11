Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.09 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,430 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.