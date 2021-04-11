Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.13 Million Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 502.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Forterra worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.47 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

