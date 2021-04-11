Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,089,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American National Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in American National Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 349,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in American National Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 170,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,442,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $110.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

