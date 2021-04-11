Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Movado Group worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Movado Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:MOV opened at $28.60 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $664.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

