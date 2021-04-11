Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2,584.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after acquiring an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

