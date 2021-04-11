Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.53% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

