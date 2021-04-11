Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.08 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMAR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAR opened at $28.68 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68.

