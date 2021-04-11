Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.12 Million in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock worth $508,909 over the last ninety days. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.51 million and a P/E ratio of -50.25. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

