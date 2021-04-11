Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.