Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.25% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

