Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.05% of Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA LDRS opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Innovator IBD ETF Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

